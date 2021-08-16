http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nbbLolnWhiE/older-slower-growing-us-population-economy-51629126685

New census data paint a picture of an older and more diverse U.S. where population growth is slowing, changes that have major economic and political upshots.

The country’s population grew 7.4% over the past decade, according to 2020 census data released last week. That marks the second slowest rate on record for a decennial census, behind the 1930s Great Depression era. Barron’s examined the implications of dwindling population growth on the labor market in a recent cover feature.

The birthrate in the U.S. began to fall around the start of the 2007-09 recession. Ronald Lee, an economist and demographer at the University of California, Berkeley, told Barron’s last month that he had expected a temporary drop in the birthrate. But the decline has continued to about 1.6 births per woman from 2.1 about a decade ago, and Covid has only exacerbated the trend.

“This is extraordinary and unprecedented for the U.S.,” said Lee, adding that the decline translates to population growth that is roughly a half-percentage point slower a year and thus on track to turn negative over coming decades.

Lower fertility rates in recent years led to a 1.4% decline from a decade ago in the number of people under age 18. That translates to just over a fifth of the overall population.

An upshot for the economy: an aging population with fewer births is intensifying structural forces underlying new problems spawned by the pandemic. Labor supply has been falling far short of demand as workers deal with child care issues, virus concerns linger, and unemployment benefits have been more generous than normal. The new census report highlights longer-term forces that will continue to weigh on the labor market as economists and investors bank on a return to normal this fall when children head back to school and the $300 in extra weekly jobless pay expires. Whether the Delta variant of Covid-19 and renewed infection rates dash those plans is unclear.

The census data reflected other trends, too. Many metro areas saw growth, especially across the South and West. Still, 52% of counties across the nation saw their 2020 census populations decline from 2010, said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. While the White population remained the biggest race or ethnic group in the U.S., the White population fell for the first time, declining 8.6% over the last decade while the Hispanic or Latino population grew 23% and the Black population grew 6%.

While changing demographics have long-term effects on the economy, potential political implications are more immediate.

“Key here is that this data will be used for redistricting ahead of the 2022 midterms,” said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Rosenberg Research. These changes in theory are less favorable to Republicans, he noted. According to a Pew Research report last year, 40% of Democratic-registered voters are now nonwhite, compared with 17% of Republican-registered voters.

Rosenberg still expects Republicans to win House seats next year. The party controls redistricting in 20 states, and the census data will determine the extent to which many of these districts are redistributed, he said.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com