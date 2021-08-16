https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/08/humberto-fontova-video-what-democrat-media-complex-frontpagemagcom/

Why Americans aren’t getting the truth.

[Please help us continue to bring you these vital perspectives on the news – perspectives that you won’t find anywhere else. Donate to the Freedom Center HERE.]

[Subscribe to the Glazov Gang‘s new Rumble Channel.]

This video is brought to you by a Freedom Center-Glazov Gang collaboration on a new exclusive webinar series, Teach-Ins for the Twenty-First Century. Join us as some of the leading thinkers and pundits on the scene today discuss key issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing implications, confronting the Left, the jihad terror threat, and much, much more. And make sure to ask your own questions of our experts.

This new webinar features Humberto Fontova, the author of “Fidel: Hollywood’s Favorite Tyrant,” “Exposing the Real Che Guevara and the Useful Idiots Who Idolize Him” and “The Longest Romance; The Mainstream Media and Fidel Castro.”

Humberto was born in Havana Cuba in 1954 and escaped Castro’s revolution with his family in 1961. They were accepted in the U.S. as political refugees while his father remained jailed in Cuba as a political prisoner. Humberto’s father was eventually released and today– at 94 years old—hunts and fishes regularly with his children and grandchildren. Humberto holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of New Orleans and an M.A. in Latin American Studies from Tulane University. He is

Humberto discusses What the Democrat-Media Complex Isn’t Telling You About Cuba, explaining Why Americans aren’t getting the truth.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch our last three webinars with Bruce S. Thornton, Dr. Charles Jacobs and Dov Hikind.

[1] Bruce S. Thornton: Woke Zombies – how today’s leftist intellectuals are recycling bad ideas that for fifty years have been nurtured in America’s universities before infiltrating our politics, culture, and K-12 schools.



[2] Dr. Charles Jacobs: Arabs and Muslims Have Black Slaves.



[3] Dov Hikind: Anti-Semitism in a Topsy Turvy World.



Follow us on our Rumble Channel – and also on Instagram: @JamieGlazov, Twitter: @JamieGlazov and FrankSpeech.com.