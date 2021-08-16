https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/what-the-wow-pic-white-house-posted-to-prove-biden-harris-were-hearing-updates-on-afghanistan-looks-kinda-sorta-off-thread/

Don’t worry, FOLKS. Biden and Harris are hard at work meeting with their national security team on Afghanistan.

See, the White House posted a picture to prove it, even:

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

Look at how thoughtful Biden is. Super worried and contemplating what to do to help the Afghans.

Right.

Tweeps were definitely having a lot of fun with Biden and Harris’ photo-op but a few others noticed something disconcerting about the picture.

Take a look.

Hi, @WhiteHouse, can you please explain why the clocks above the television show Standard Time rather than Daylight Savings Time? Moscow will not be three hours different than London until November 7, 2021. This isn’t a pre-March picture that’s Photoshopped, is it? https://t.co/Ykv5QVT1ca — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

Oops.

Does this mean this is an older picture?

In other words, NOT Biden and Harris meeting with their national security team on Afghanistan.

Hrm.

Keep going.

London and Moscow are currently only two hours apart because of Daylight Savings Time. The clocks in the picture the White House tweeted out today show they’re three hours apart. London: https://t.co/CY4XjGJTy3

Moscow: https://t.co/s48CGKKS0X pic.twitter.com/75hI1xJpRe — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

The President is in Camp David with no scheduled events until at least Wednesday. We’ve heard nothing from the VP. And the White House Spokesperson is “unavailable” through the week. Our government is literally MIA. https://t.co/aEFTbOPN3h — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

To say nothing of the fact that Kamala Harris is NOT in a secure facility if she’s not Photoshopped into this national security meeting. And of course, exposing CIA and other assets’ locations. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

Oh yeah, that’s a big one too.

Way to go, exposing CIA and other assets’ locations.

Yikes.

What a train wreck.

Notice something else pointed out here. The mics are not broadcasting. The President isn’t able to say anything to those he’s allegedly speaking to. https://t.co/WUbyb7vUH4 pic.twitter.com/7XNoOCHGq8 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 16, 2021

Wow.

Huh, why would the White House ‘doctor’ a pic like this?

Kidding, we know damn well why they’d do it.

Where the Hell is Biden?

***

