Donald Trump’s nicknames for his political foes were often silly and overwrought, but you know what? In Joe Biden’s case, Trump was spot-on. “Hidin’ Biden” is doing his damnedest to live up to that moniker.

As we told you, the president is currently holed up at Camp David with no plans to address the public today or tomorrow. Possibly not until Wednesday when he will supposedly return to the White House, and even that’s up in the air. Every second he stays silent, it becomes more and more difficult for us to ignore, and all but impossible for his his media palace guard to sweep under the rug.

This morning, CNN’s Brianna Keilar — certainly no right-wing media mouthpiece — became very visibly irritated with White House Deputy Natsec Adviser Jonathan Finer’s attempt to justify Joe Biden’s conspicuous silence and absence:

Inquiring minds want to know why the Leader of the Free World is MIA.

Does he actually know where Joe Biden is right now?

It had to happen eventually.

We have to give Brianna Keilar props for trying.

As she should have. Every member of the media should be giving the Biden administration the business right now.

