President Biden has yet to make any public comments about Kabul, Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, but the leaders of France and Germany are set to publicly address what’s happening:

French President Macron will address the nation on Afghanistan on Monday, the Élysée says — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 15, 2021

German Chancellor Merkel is also due to address the situation in Afghanistan this evening (German time) https://t.co/90EKdKIsd1 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 16, 2021

Still nothing from the Biden White House. And Jen Psaki is apparently taking some vacation days.

Merkel and Macron are now beating Joe Biden to the public with an explanation of what’s happening in Afghanistan. https://t.co/KynTn6zuHW — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 16, 2021

Where there hell is the president?! https://t.co/13fKwi8nHR — jasmine campos (@_jazcampos) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, as of early this morning, the White House was still sticking to Biden’s schedule of having no public events until at least the middle of this week:

Biden hasn’t spoken on-camera about Afghanistan since Tuesday & notably no public remarks (just a paper statement) since surging thousands of troops to evacuate Americans from Kabul Thursday. As of now, there are no plans for a White House briefing today. State will hold one. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) August 16, 2021

From White House pool: ‘No changes to the president’s schedule per the White House press office a few minutes ago.’ — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 16, 2021

No changes to the Taliban’s schedule, either. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) August 16, 2021

Unfortunately not.

The White House now says Biden will speak later this afternoon:

BREAKING: Biden to address the Nation at 3:45 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/76TBGXfFtG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

