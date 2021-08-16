https://justthenews.com/government/congress/white-house-certainly-fair-amount-us-weaponry-hands-taliban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that “certainly a fair amount” of U.S. weaponry in possession of the Afghan Security Forces has fallen in the hands of the Taliban.

Sullivan spoke at a White House press briefing two days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and was asked whether the Biden administration knows where the billions of dollars in weaponry the U.S. gave to the Afghan government will ultimately end up.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport,” Sullivan said.

U.S. forces entered Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and over the past 20 years trained and equipped Afghan forces for American troops’ eventual departure. However, the Afghan forces posed little if any opposition to the Taliban as U.S.forces departed under President Biden’s recent orders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

