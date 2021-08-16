https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/16/who-benefits-from-the-taliban-takeover-the-same-country-that-has-paid-millions-to-the-bidens-n1469813/

The beheadings have just begun and the rape rooms haven’t even been repainted yet, but the Chinese commies are already willing to recognize the Taliban as the new leaders of Afghanistan, following their victorious, high-speed chase of the Afghan army.

China stands to hit the jackpot with the Taliban in charge. On the table for them are several things:

The Taliban has agreed not to harbor any Muslim terrorists looking to ignite a putsch in the Xinjiang region, where those pesky Uyghurs live

Mining rights in Afghanistan

Building a major highway in the Wakhan Corridor for trade purposes

The commies are also in bed with Pakistan, even going so far as to share top-secret information with them. Not to mention there are a bunch of Chinese economic investments in Pakistan. China’s influence in the region grows while Joe Biden gets lost in his own yard.

The China-Pakistan intel swap also gives China a strategic edge in its ongoing bicker-fest with India over some contested real estate. A China-Pakistan love fest could spell major trouble for India. India and China have already thrown punches at each other over the disputed land in the middle of nowhere.

When China recognizes the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new master-blasters, other countries will likely climb on the Tali-bandwagon. Win-win for China and the Taliban, and a humiliating loss for the Adderall-soaked Joe Biden

The transition, or re-positioning, from non-state to state begins. If China does acknowledge the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan, many more countries will follow suit. Important scoop from @PDShinkman https://t.co/fcRcS52Nt0 — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) August 12, 2021

Why Pull Out? Millions of Potential Reasons

Gropey Joe pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years, zillions of dollars, and thousands of lives were lost. China stands to gain a great deal from this evacuation. The same China that has funneled tens of millions of dollars to Hunter Biden since 2009, and really kicked things into high gear in 2015 when Gropey Joe was vice president. Coincidence? You decide! You’ll have to do so without asking any questions because Biden, VP Harris, and Jen Psaki are all mysteriously AWOL.

No word from the Taliban yet on where they plan to fly the Pride flag.

The month of June is recognized as (LGBTI) Pride Month. The United States respects the dignity & equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to the society. We remain committed to supporting civil rights of minorities, including LGBTI persons. #Pride2021 #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qgKPQAPaOY — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) June 2, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

