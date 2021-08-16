https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/wicked-deranged-liz-cheney-blames-trump-collapse-afghanistan-video/

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Barack Obama initiated peace talks with the Taliban, released dangerous Gitmo prisoners in exchange for peace, and even used US taxpayer dollars to build an office for Taliban officials in Qatar.

Now this week the fake-news media, Chris Wallace and Liz Cheney are trying to pin this disaster on Trump.

What a crock.

On Sunday morning deranged Liz Cheney blamed President Trump for the current collapse of the Kabul and Afghanistan.

Breitbart.com reported:

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump bore “very significant responsibility” for the unfolding situation of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan as the U.S. military withdraws. Cheney said, “Absolutely President Biden bears responsibility for making the decision. There’s no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they bear very significant responsibility for this. They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were partners in peace. President Trump told us the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us the Taliban was going to renounce al Qaeda. The Taliban released prisoners across Afghanistan. There’s real concern they’re not just fighters in those prisons who will join the battle in Afghanistan, but the terrorists globally will be fed new soldiers for that fight. The delegitimization of the Afghan government — at one point, president trump said they would invite the Taliban to Camp David. ” Karl interjected, “On September 11.” Cheney said, “Yes. This disaster certainly began— look, the notion of we will end endless wars, that campaign slogan, what we’re watching in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world. Everyone who has been saying America needs to withdraw well we’re getting a devastating, catastrophic real timeless lesson in what that means.”

