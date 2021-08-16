https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/yesterday-vs-today-cnn-reporter-clarissa-wards-wardrobe-change-is-a-striking-symbol-of-afghanistans-fall-to-the-taliban-photos/

Over in Afghanistan, the Taliban may be chanting “Death to America,” but at least they seem pretty friendly while they’re doing it. At least according to CNN’s Clarissa Ward.

CNN: “They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/JCCxhGXU5j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

What a comfort it must be to Clarissa Ward to know that she may be spared as as long as she promises to behave herself.

If they seem so friendly, what’s with the headscarf suddenly? https://t.co/ITaryVXgJ6 — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 16, 2021

They are so friendly that she put on a headdress before going anywhere near them, right? https://t.co/Ve57qipmx1 pic.twitter.com/D2xGkHd6lf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 16, 2021

Clarissa Ward needs to know her place. It looks like she does:

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward before and after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/v7oRvJI6V1 — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) August 16, 2021

Wardrobe change for CNN’s @clarissaward in Afghanistan today pic.twitter.com/99iB4sfkbG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 16, 2021

The juxtaposition of those two images is definitely striking. And not in a good way.

Unfortunately yes.

My Fall plans. Delta Variant. pic.twitter.com/meylT4eeHL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Hey, Joe Biden brought The Handmaids Tale back and it only took 4 days. https://t.co/JWdVm30s1u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

Jokes aside, this really is heartbreaking and infuriating to see. Afghanistan literally changed overnight. The terrorists are back in charge. Innocent people are dying.

Where are the feminists now? — 火烈アズーラ (@Hiretsu_Azura) August 16, 2021

Nowhere to be found.

Unbelievable she now has to cover herself to cover a story. https://t.co/GX6FdN5aXS — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 16, 2021

We mean this sincerely: Godspeed to Clarissa Ward. She’s risking her life to cover something that shouldn’t be happening.

And Godspeed to the people of Afghanistan. They deserve far better than the fate they’ve been given.

