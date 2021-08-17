https://www.theblaze.com/news/27-vaccinated-people-covid-cruise-ship

At least 26 fully vaccinated Carnival cruise crew members and one vaccinated passenger have tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reports, just ahead of the ship’s stop in Belize City.

The Carnival Vista, which is carrying more than 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, was headed back to Galveston, Texas, last Friday after having stopped in Mexico.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that a statement from the Belize Tourism Board noted that all 27 people with confirmed cases had mild or no symptoms and were in isolation.

The statement also noted that “99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.”

On Friday, Carnival said that it was managing a “small number of positive COVID cases,” the Washington Post reported.

“Carnival is managing a small number of positive COVID cases on Carnival Vista sailing out of Galveston,” a statement from the company said. “This despite all of our crew and almost all of our guests being vaccinated. We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine.”

Carnival added that the cruise line now requires guests to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding regardless of their vaccination status.

According to CNBC, Carnival is requiring all passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with exceptions made for children and people with medical exemptions.

A spokesperson for the popular cruise line told Axios that the company “has a process in place to randomly test a large percentage of the crew multiple days per week,” even those who have been fully vaccinated.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the destinations we visit is our priority. All activities on the ship are taking place and our guests have been terrific at adapting to our new protocols,” the spokesperson added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

