As many as 10,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday.

“We think there are certainly thousands of Americans. We don’t have an exact count. I would say somewhere, best guess, between five and 10,000 that are near Kabul,” John Kirby, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

State Department officials advised those Americans to get to the Hamid Karzai International Airport to evacuate, he added.

The United States is in touch with the Taliban to ensure the safe travel of Americans to the airport, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that Americans should shelter in place in Afghanistan and not try to get to the airport due to the chaotic situation in the country.

That’s no longer the case, according to Kirby.

“Now that security is better, they don’t need to necessarily shelter in place, and they can begin movement to the airport for processing for flights out,” he said.

The Taliban terrorist group took over Afghanistan on Sunday, entering the presidential palace in Kabul and prompting the country’s president to flee to another country.

The United States abandoned a number of installations in recent weeks, including Joint Base Bagram. Military aircraft were seen evacuation personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban took over parts of the city on Sunday.

The military’s focus has since turned to keeping the airport secure to ferry a mix of Americans and Afghans to the United States.

“We are focused on the present mission: to facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, SIVs, and Afghans at risk—to get these personnel out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible,” Joint Staff Director of Regional Operations Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

SIV stands for Special Immigrant Visa. The Pentagon has space for up to 22,000 Afghans on the visas, defense officials have said, with the potential to create even more space later.

“If we have to go more higher than that, we’ll certainly do that, because we’re not just talking about the Special Immigrant Visa applicants themselves, but also their families,” Kirby said. “Bottom line is we have an obligation to these people who helped us over the last 20 years, and we here at the Pentagon take that obligation seriously.”

Pentagon officials say the Taliban have not attacked the airport. Armed persons who shot at U.S. troops on Monday haven’t been linked to the terrorist group. Two of the persons were fatally shot by U.S. troops. No additional incidents have happened.

Evacuation flights restarted on Tuesday after the airport runway was cleared. Afghans have been frantically trying to get on flights, at times preventing planes from leaving.

Roughly 1,400 to 1,500 people have been evacuated between Aug. 14 and Aug. 17. The evacuations are ramping up, and military officials hope to evacuate up to 9,000 people per day, with approximately one aircraft leaving per hour.

More than 4,000 American troops were expected to be on the ground in Kabul by the end of Tuesday, an increase of approximately 1,500 from the day before. They’re being supported by 500 to 600 Afghan military personnel at the airport.

The goal is to complete the evacuations by Aug. 31. U.S. officials will not say whether they’ll keep troops in Kabul past that date if needed. A spokesperson for the Taliban said on Sky News that all American troops must leave the country by Sept. 11.

“Get your troops out of Afghanistan. They have already violated the timeframe that was enshrined in the Doha agreement,” he said.

“We are committed not to attack them and we have not attacked them,” he added.

