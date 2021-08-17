https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/a-never-ending-nightmare-new-zealand-implements-new-nationwide-lockdown-over-one-covid-19-case/

What. The. F***.

New Zealand is shutting down the ENTIRE nation over one COVID-19 case?

BREAKING: New Zealand will enter a nationwide lockdown today over a single Covid case https://t.co/0shrynn8KE pic.twitter.com/w0zXtDIOIA — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 17, 2021

“Stay local. Do not congregate, don’t talk to your neighbors,” advised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern:

New lockdown in New Zealand over ONE case of COVID. “Don’t talk to your neighbors”. These people are lunatics. pic.twitter.com/u01ZlWdrOp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2021

The lockdown will reportedly last for seven days in the area where this one guy lived, three days for the entire nation:

New Zealand has put the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection. Auckland, where the infected man lives, and Coromandel, where he visited, will be in lockdown for seven days. https://t.co/qVLAFcBf4A — The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2021

At what point does this nonsense end?

New Zealand has just been plunged into a nationwide lockdown with all vaccinations cancelled because of one Covid case.

That’s right, ONE case of a virus we all know we have to learn to live with.

Jacinda Ardern’s Zero Covid fantasy is nothing short of a never ending nightmare. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

