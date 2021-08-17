https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/a-never-ending-nightmare-new-zealand-implements-new-nationwide-lockdown-over-one-covid-19-case/

What. The. F***.

New Zealand is shutting down the ENTIRE nation over one COVID-19 case?

“Stay local. Do not congregate, don’t talk to your neighbors,” advised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern:

The lockdown will reportedly last for seven days in the area where this one guy lived, three days for the entire nation:

At what point does this nonsense end?

***

