Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced.

The governor’s office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump ally Adam Laxalt files to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos | US sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul as chaos reigns at airport | Taliban takeover scrambles U.S. evacuation efforts Pelosi suggests Jan. 6 panel could investigate Jordan and Banks MORE was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified,” his office added.

Abbott will now isolate in the Governor’s Mansion. His office said his wife, Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative.

The news comes as Texas is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the highly infectious delta variant.

Abbott has consistently stood against mandating coronavirus mitigation measures in Texas. He signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates.

DEVELOPING

