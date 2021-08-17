https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/abc-news-republicans-pounce-on-president-biden-because-withdrawal-occurred-on-his-watch/

It’s actually been a little astonishing to see journalists like CNN’s Jake Tapper visibly angry about the debacle in Afghanistan, and reporters are actually asking tough questions at those Pentagon pressers. The crisis there is so bad that the “Republicans pounce” angle was delayed by a day, but ABC News has come through, noting that President Trump set the stage for the current withdrawal.

“Republicans play blame game”? Biden flew back from vacation to read from his teleprompter a list of all the people he blames for the current situation, including Trump, the Afghan army, and even the Afghan people. Even CNN reported that Biden pointed fingers at others for the unfolding crisis.

It’s so bad we’d thought Chris Cillizza had written it.

And this is what ABC News’ best political analysts have to offer.

