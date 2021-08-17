https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/abc-news-republicans-pounce-on-president-biden-because-withdrawal-occurred-on-his-watch/

It’s actually been a little astonishing to see journalists like CNN’s Jake Tapper visibly angry about the debacle in Afghanistan, and reporters are actually asking tough questions at those Pentagon pressers. The crisis there is so bad that the “Republicans pounce” angle was delayed by a day, but ABC News has come through, noting that President Trump set the stage for the current withdrawal.

Though it was former Pres. Trump who brokered a peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020, setting the stage for the current withdrawal, GOP lawmakers are arguing that Pres. Biden is to blame because it’s ultimately occurred on his watch. https://t.co/cskz0apaO5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 18, 2021

“Republicans play blame game”? Biden flew back from vacation to read from his teleprompter a list of all the people he blames for the current situation, including Trump, the Afghan army, and even the Afghan people. Even CNN reported that Biden pointed fingers at others for the unfolding crisis.

lmao @ this framing https://t.co/P400eKiD2O — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 18, 2021

I was wondering when Republicans were going to finally pounce — The H2 (@TheH2) August 18, 2021

Seize — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) August 18, 2021

So Biden spent the first half a year using executive fiat to undo everything Trump did, but THIS was just too much and he was FORCED to honor the agreement? — Yosef, 2A Advocate (@a_wandering_jew) August 18, 2021

He could have reversed like he did every single other thing. — Rose Taylor (@RoseTay20882782) August 18, 2021

Biden had no qualms reversing Trump’s orders on stuff like freaking shower head water pressure but somehow the Taliban peace agreement was sacrosanct and poor Joe’s hands were tied. Spare me. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) August 18, 2021

If Biden was beholden to Trump’s policies, the border would be closed and the keystone pipeline would be open. Truth is, the demented perv ignored recommendations from analysts and figured the media would run cover for him…as you’re doing now. #EnemyOfThePeople — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) August 18, 2021

This is dishonest. Trump brokered a deal and developed an exit strategy. Biden changed both. Ergo, this is Biden’s failure as his changed deal and exit strategy were in force. — James Kane (@jaskane) August 18, 2021

He blew past the May 1 deadline because he wanted to a hollow symbolic withdraw closer to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which broke the deal and gave the Taliban time to mobilize and gain support among the Afghan ppl. This is on Biden. — Ty Reynolds (@MMAtylander) August 18, 2021

There’s only so much blame to give Trump and that ended on January 20th. That they want to give Biden any cover for this moment is so absurd. — GODZILLA SUSHI 🦖🍣 (@Godzilla_Sushi) August 18, 2021

Ha! They got nothin’. — Ginger Havel (@HavelGinger) August 18, 2021

I just can’t imagine why people don’t trust the media. 🤷‍♂️🤡 — WorkingFromHome (@digthelongbal) August 18, 2021

Lol nice spin guys — marie (@Baloney7Marie) August 18, 2021

Hey folks at ABC! Thanks for trying to deflect but the issue isn’t the fact that the US is withdrawing, it’s the absolute shitshow execution on the withdrawal that’s the problem. — Grinning Biden (fe/fi/fo/fum) (@dncmalarkey) August 18, 2021

Is this a real headline? Holy shit that’s amazing how far the mainstream media has fallen. — Floriiiida Freedom (@stephennagy) August 18, 2021

It’s so bad we’d thought Chris Cillizza had written it.

Nice try — Barbara Jennings (@Floridian8211) August 18, 2021

Trump set the table, and Biden served a shit-show that killed everyone attending the dinner Honestly, that’s more accurate framing than what ABC presents above — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) August 18, 2021

That a lot of gymnastics in one tweet. — RyuSaeba (@SaebaRyu2) August 18, 2021

Total clown tweet — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 18, 2021

Enjoy your ratio Pravda — NoMMT (@Mic_LJ) August 18, 2021

Ah, covering for your boy, I see. — Tubby Tom’s Tormentor (@Coach11111) August 18, 2021

We botched getting everyone out safely, protecting those that helped us, and he left a cache of weapons and equipment. That happened on Biden’s watch. — Rebecca – (@bazylitch) August 18, 2021

Did you miss the part where Biden took credit for these plans and Harris even jumped on the bandwagon to claim credit? — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) August 18, 2021

You are aware that Joe didn’t follow that plan in some extremely critical ways, correct? You’re not going to convince anyone with this nonsense. — Art (@realinroart) August 18, 2021

It is 100% on Biden you activist clowns. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) August 18, 2021

This type of crap right here is why the mainstream media is dead. — Andrei Sator (@mastodonkey) August 18, 2021

And this is what ABC News’ best political analysts have to offer.

