https://justthenews.com/government/sdfsdf?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirate, after having fled his country this past weekend as Taliban fighters entered capital city Kabul and seized control of the Afghan government, according to news reports.

Ghani’s whereabouts was confirmed Wednesday by the Emirati government to CNBC.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday evening unannounced and with no information about where he and his family were going.

As the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war “over,” Ghani said he fled to prevent “a flood of bloodshed,” CNBC also reports.

The takeover occurred as U.S. military forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

