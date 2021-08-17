https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/al-jazeera-anchor-taliban-spokesperson-took-questions-speech-unlike-biden/

An Al Jazeera anchor has pointed out that Taliban spokesperson Mujahid took questions from reporters after his speech, unlike Joe Biden.

The blistering observation came on Tuesday, one day after Biden addressed the nation and promptly walked off stage without speaking to reporters.

.@AJEnglish just praised the Taliban, saying that they stood nicely and bravely in front of foreign and domestic media, unlike Biden, who fled last night. — Jan Palach (@nikollayzird1) August 17, 2021

During the Taliban’s press conference, the spokesperson took a question from a reporter about the future of free speech in Afghanistan under their rule.

In response, the spokesman dragged censorship by US Big Tech companies.

“This question should be asked to those people who are claiming promoters of freedom of speech, who do not allow publication of all information. I can ask the Facebook company. This question should be asked to them,” the spokesperson said, according to the translator.

Earlier in the day, Facebook issued a ban on any and all content praising or supporting the Taliban on the platform.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” Facebook said in a statement to the BBC.

The platform has also appointed a team of Afghan specialists “who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context” to monitor Taliban related content that gets posted on the platform. Facebook said it does not make decisions about the recognition of national governments, but follows the “authority of the international community.”

The Taliban spokesman got a question about freedom of speech and he said the question should be asked to US companies like Facebook who claim to promote it while still censoring pic.twitter.com/woXd5RRCWK — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) August 17, 2021

The ban will also apply to other platforms owned by the Big Tech giant, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Taliban is not yet banned on Twitter or YouTube.

