An Advanced Placement Government practice exam distributed by the College Board included two questions about voter ID laws being racially intolerant.

According to a report from The Federalist, the practice exam was put into the hands of impressionable students in the fall of 2018. The practice exam was distributed by the College Board, which is one of the most influential — arguably the most influential — college entrance exam groups in the nation.

On page 16 of the 34-paged exam, students are shown an infographic titled “Voters Without A Government-Issued Photo ID.” The infographic was crafted by the Brennan Center for Justice, a left-wing organization that lines its pockets with money from George Soros.

The graphic read:

The infographic references a survey indicating 25 percent of black Americans lack a government-issued photo ID — or 1 in 4 — and that 1 in 10 Americans overall do not have a government-issued ID.

Students were asked two questions about the graphic. The first question asked, “Based on the infographic, which of the following claims would an opponent of state voter-ID laws most likely make?”

Options included:

(A) Voter-ID laws are likely to decrease turnout among African American voters because they are less likely to have government-issued IDs

(B) Voter turnout will likely decrease by 10% if voters are required to present a government-issued ID to vote

(C) Voter-ID laws will likely decrease election fraud, which will increase voter confidence in institutions and thereby increase turnout

(D) African American voters who do not have government-issued IDs are likely to participate at the grassroots level and exert influence through channels other than turning out to vote

The correct answer was A, that “Voter-ID laws are likely to decrease turnout among African American voters because they are less likely to have government-issued IDs.”

Nothing to see here, just an official AP Government practice exam forcing students to falsely say voter ID is racist and urging them to overturn voter ID laws in order to pass the test. pic.twitter.com/CGPJIWWFVU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 13, 2021

A second question asks students, “Based on the infographic, which of the following strategies would a group seeking to increase turnout likely pursue?” The correct answer states, “Lobby state legislatures to overturn voter-ID legislation.”

Though the question was drafted in 2018, it remains a high point of contention in America’s national discourse. Earlier this year, President Biden announced that the U.S. Attorney General would use the authorities of the Department of Justice to get rid of voter ID laws, which he dubbed “racially discriminatory.”

Other college admissions tools, such as the Common App — a service used by over one million students to apply to universities — have sent out political statements to impressionable high school seniors as well. According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Common App released a statement that said minority protesters are treated differently than white protesters due to systemic racism.

In reference to the January 6 Capitol riot, the Common App said, “We witnessed a deeply disturbing attack on democracy on Wednesday. The stark difference between how peaceful black and brown protesters were treated this summer relative to [the Jan. 6] coup again calls attention to the open wound of racism.”

