Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge confirmed in a statement released on Monday that anti-White, racemongering propaganda -often described colloquially as critical race theory – violates the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Arkansas Constitution.

In a response to a question posed by State Rep. Mark Lowery (R), Rutledge wrote, “This letter is in response to your request for an opinion regarding the legality of introducing critical race theory and professed ‘antiracism’ in Arkansas public schools and universities. In this regard, you have asked the following question: Does the introduction of practices based on ‘antiracism’ and critical race theory in Arkansas public schools and universities violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, Article II of the Arkansas Constitution, or other applicable nondiscrimination laws?”

“The answer to your question is yes,” Rutledge stated. “With certain qualifications set forth below, instituting practices based on critical race theory, professed ‘antiracism,’ or associated ideas can violate Title VI , the Equal Protection Clause, and Article II of the Arkansas Constitution.”

After citing legal precedent for the view that anti-White CRT violates Vl, the statement concluded, “Consequently, although the First Amendment protects individual expression, it does not immunize a person or educational institution from violating others’ rights under Title VI, the Equal Protection Clause, or the Arkansas Constitution by engaging in prohibited race-based practices. For these reasons, and with the qualifications set forth above, instituting practices based on critical race theory, professed ‘antiracism,’ or associated ideas can violate Title VI, the Equal Protection Clause, and Article II of the Arkansas Constitution.”

The statement, which took a decidedly moderate and liberal stance on anti-White CRT, nonetheless engendered tears of rage among online leftists, who insist that institutionalizing discrimination against White people is essential to the well-being of the country.

