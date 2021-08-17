https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-evacuated-800-last-night-and-only-165-were-americans/
#Afghanistan U.S. Army Major General Hank Taylor says there will be more than 4,000 Americans troops on the ground in Kabul by the end of Tuesday. He says flights through the night lifted about 700 to 800 people, including 165 American citizens pic.twitter.com/ubTQwMTL7x
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 17, 2021
See the photo below.
800 people evacuated and only 165 of them were Americans?
Not one Afghan should be coming to America. They should stay in region. We have bases in Iraq and supposed allies in the Gulf — time for UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Israel to all step up. https://t.co/BWT7qrxwn1
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 17, 2021