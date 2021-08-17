https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568257-biden-to-extend-mask-mandate-for-travelers-until-january-report

The Biden administration plans to extend the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks through January, Reuters first reported.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) informed major U.S. airlines of the extension Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

The mask mandate for travel on airplanes, in airports, on buses and on rail systems is currently set to expire on Sept. 13. It initially went into effect with an expiration date of May 11, but the agency first extended it in April.

The TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President BidenJoe BidenBiden administration to announce booster shots for most fully vaccinated Americans: reports Afghanistan falls in chaos: Five takeaways Trump ally Adam Laxalt files to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada MORE signed an executive order on his first full day in office directing federal agencies to “immediately take action” to mandate the use of masks on trains, intercity buses, ferries and in airports.

The federal rule allows TSA to fine passengers who refuse to wear a mask while traveling. The fine structure will also stay in place through September, which starts at $250 and can rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

The new threat of the delta variant of the coronavirus led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month to update federal guidance, recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas where there is a substantial rise in COVID-19 infections.

The Biden administration has been under pressure from Republicans to end the mask mandate before the current September deadline. In July, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Taliban topple Afghan government; critics blame Biden Rand Paul disclosure shows his wife bought stock in COVID-19 treatment in late filing Hillicon Valley: Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims | Crypto industry seeks to build momentum after losing Senate fight | Senators introduce bill to promote app store competition MORE (R-Ky.) introduced legislation to repeal the mandate and prohibit the federal government from imposing a mandate when using any “conveyance” or “transportation hub.”

In June, other Republicans, led by Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCNN slams Cruz over Cancun for criticism of reporter in Afghanistan Senate backlog of Biden nominees frustrates White House Tim Scott’s inside track MORE (Texas), introduced a resolution calling for the CDC to lift the public transportation mask mandate.

