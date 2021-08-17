https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-extend-travel-mask-mandate-january-18-2022/

The Biden Administration is expected to extend the travel mask mandate through January 18, 2022.

The current travel mask mandate expires September 13, 2021.

“15 days to slow the spread” began in March 2020 so this mask mandate extension to January 2022 will mean almost two years of Covid tyranny for Americans (until Biden extends the mandate again).

Reuters reported:

TRENDING: Taliban Tells Joe Biden to Withdraw All US Troops from Afghanistan by September 11 – The 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 Attacks

The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said. TSA and CDC did not comment. The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept 13.

Of course the mask mandate only applies to the peasants.

Democrats are above mandates:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

