https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-us-troops-will-stay-afghanistan-until-all-americans-are-out-even-past?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden said U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until all Americans are out of the country, even past the Aug. 31 deadline, if necessary.

Regarding the 10,000 to 15,000 Americans still in Afghanistan that need to be evacuated, Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday that “Americans should understand that we’re gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31st.”

When asked about the possibility of the evacuation taking longer than Aug. 31, Biden said, “If we don’t, we’ll determine at the time who’s left.”

“If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” he continued.

Biden noted that there are about 50,000 to 65,000 Afghans and their families that the U.S. is also attempting to evacuate.

“The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone who should come out. And that’s the objective. That’s what we’re doing now. That’s the path we’re on. And I think we’ll get there,” he said.

If the numbers are ramped up to 5,000 to 7,000 people are evacuated a day, Biden said, then “they’ll all be out.”

The rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban over the weekend has caused the Pentagon to send 6,000 more U.S. troops to aid in the evacuation efforts.

