President Joe Biden’s approval rating has taken another hit and now sits at the lowest of his presidency.
According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 45% of likely voters approve of the job Biden is doing.
Some 54% disapprove of Biden, a rise that is starting to parallel the often poor polling of former President Donald Trump.
In a bad sign, 45% of likely voters said that they “strongly disapprove” of Biden, equal to his total approval, which includes 27% who strongly approve of Biden.
Partisanship, as usual, is a heavy weight in the daily survey. While 77% of Democrats approve, 82% of Republicans disapprove.
And when asked about the direction of the nation under Biden, 63% said the nation is heading in the wrong direction, 33% said it is heading in the right direction.
The survey follows a few days of terrible news about Biden’s handling of the fall of Afghanistan, more reports of building inflation, and spiking crime in the nation.