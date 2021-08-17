https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/17/bidens-late-night-propaganda-simp-stephen-colbert-blames-trump-for-afghanistan-and-likens-january-6-protesters-to-the-taliban-video/

After the past few days, surely not even the late-night hosts would be able to go easy on Joe Biden, right?

Wrong. Here’s Seth Meyers:

More late night blaming Trump for Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. @SethMeyers: “We also have these bad faith arguments by those on the right who are forgetting that the plan that is being carried out right now was Donald Trump’s plan.” @DanaBashCNN: “He put it in place.” pic.twitter.com/8MPqwnqGvZ — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 17, 2021

Still don’t believe this is all Trump’s fault? Well, maybe Stephen Colbert can change your mind:

Late night blames Trump for Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. CBS Late Show’s @StephenAtHome Colbert: “His policies are equally responsible for the Taliban’s takeover….You can’t put all the blame for a debacle you helped set the stage for.” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gPbcobtWFS — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 17, 2021

Willful obtuseness is seen as a character flaw in most people. But not in late-night hosts! Definitely not in Stephen Colbert, who had lots more to contribute to the discourse:

Stephen Colbert likens Trump voters to the Taliban: “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a Civil War in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill.” pic.twitter.com/XztIatECGS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2021

Stephen Colbert tries to equate radical Taliban with Republicans: “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a Civil War in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill.” pic.twitter.com/4guEYB34Gw — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 17, 2021

He’ll be here all week, folks! Unfortunately.

You see, this is funny because Colbert’s viewers are intellectually and morally demented and don’t see any bright line delineating their political opponents from a gang of terrorists with morals ripped from the Stone Age. https://t.co/Ma1uLDksU4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2021

this segment is actually insane. https://t.co/IS7q0URKJ7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 17, 2021

This is a horrible comparison. — Kayla Rae (@kayraecurcio) August 17, 2021

Of course it is. And it’s exactly the sort of comparison we’d expect from the likes of Stephen Colbert.

This is deeply stupid @StephenAtHome. You can say 1/6 was bad without comparing it to mass slaughter and rapes under the Taliban. And the conversation wasn’t about staying to fight their civil war, it was about not leaving 10,000 Americans and even more war-time allies to die. https://t.co/WIsd0YcrjC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2021

Colbert can’t say it, though. Because that would require perspective, and Stephen Colbert doesn’t have any.

“We drank too much of the poison. You take a little bit of it so you can hate the other side and it tastes kind of good and you like how it feels and there’s a gentle high to the condemnation. And you know you’re right, right? You know you’re right.” — Jim Eltringham (@JimEltringham) August 17, 2021

And Colbert drank all the TDS poison he could get his hands on.

They can’t quit him. They got their audience drug addicted and can’t quit him. https://t.co/lZiehEvJWl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

They literally have no reason to get up in the morning if they can’t obsess over Donald Trump — and bend over for Democrats.

Imagine calling yourself a comedian, like @StephenAtHome, and be nothing more than Biden’s late night propaganda simp. https://t.co/ngolZeRHbr — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 17, 2021

One of the most pathetic, throne-sniffing toadies in an industry full of them.https://t.co/ivAjRF8gFh — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 17, 2021

