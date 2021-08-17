https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/17/blame-game-begins-new-cnn-report-suggests-that-the-biden-administration-is-fighting-another-afghanistan-war-with-each-other/

Andrew Cuomo should’ve waited until this week to resign. Because man. Things are so bad for the Biden administration right now, that Cuomo’s been all but forgotten by the national media.

As we told you yesterday, CNN’s actually been going at Joe Biden pretty hard over the Afghanistan debacle. And that’s continued into today, with this report on the war brewing within the Biden administration:

Read the whole thing. It’s bad.

We dare anyone to explain to us why Joe Biden should ever get the benefit of any doubt, ever.

Heh.

Going great.

Is it too much to hope that Joe Biden will actually face consequences for this unmitigated disaster?

Or will he ultimately get a pass?

