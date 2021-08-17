https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-double-vaccinated-gregg-abbott-tests-positive-for-covid/

JUST IN: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Who Is Fully Vaccinated, Tests Positive For COVID – https://t.co/cT1D6WynMV pic.twitter.com/yLokl5emOL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2021

Just hit the wires.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for coronavirus, his office confirmed Tuesday.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms,” a statement said. “Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result.”

“Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”

Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.