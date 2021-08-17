https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/17/cant-believe-aoc-survived-blue-check-prog-pastor-and-joy-reid-walloped-for-comparing-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan-to-jan-6/

We’ve said this before but seriously, how this guy pretends to be a man of God in any regard is beyond us. What it really feels like is a man hiding behind faith to say horrible things about people he disagrees with … the pastor thing just allows him to pretend he’s saying something meaningful or spiritual.

He’s a level of troll unto himself.

Seriously with this?

Watching the Taliban gloating in the Presidential palace sure gave me major January 6th déjà vu. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 17, 2021

And Joy Reid agreed with him because of course, she did. Any opportunity to compare Americans she disagrees with terrorists.

It’s sort of becoming her pathetic schtick.

January 6 means more to her it seems than anyone who actually breeched the Capitol – wonder why.

Joy needs to get out more.

Did I miss on 1/6 where they threw Buttigieg off the roof? — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 17, 2021

I can’t believe AOC survived the Taliban takeover! https://t.co/iBEO89hZst — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 17, 2021

Heh.

Yes, an AK47 and a podium are frighteningly alike. I would ask that you get help, but there is no help for the weak-minded, weak-hearted, soulless like you. https://t.co/R6vPFrwCbx — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 17, 2021

Remember all of those protesters clinging to the outside of a plane that day? Deja vu!

Except for the lack of weapons and summary executions in the street, exactly the same. https://t.co/4Qi8MmIeBM — Mike Out Yonder 🌴 🏴‍☠️ (@AmericanusMax) August 17, 2021

Seriously.

Oh did it? I don’t recall anyone armed on the 6th you disingenuous ass. https://t.co/8JAci6AK9z — EAT STEAK 🦩🍍🥩 (@SuzyBartlow) August 17, 2021

Calling this guy a disingenuous ass is an insult to disingenuous asses all around the world.

Please note:

This db is equating terrorists who will rape and behead people to a group of out of control tourists. Believe these people when they show you who they are. https://t.co/fUWvbFn5ko — Agent355 ♦️ (@Agent_355_) August 17, 2021

We’ve been saying that for years.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Every.

Time.

Totally the same.

*all the eye rolls*

***

