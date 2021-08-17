https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/17/cant-believe-aoc-survived-blue-check-prog-pastor-and-joy-reid-walloped-for-comparing-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan-to-jan-6/

We’ve said this before but seriously, how this guy pretends to be a man of God in any regard is beyond us. What it really feels like is a man hiding behind faith to say horrible things about people he disagrees with … the pastor thing just allows him to pretend he’s saying something meaningful or spiritual.

He’s a level of troll unto himself.

Seriously with this?

And Joy Reid agreed with him because of course, she did. Any opportunity to compare Americans she disagrees with terrorists.

It’s sort of becoming her pathetic schtick.

January 6 means more to her it seems than anyone who actually breeched the Capitol – wonder why.

Joy needs to get out more.

Heh.

Remember all of those protesters clinging to the outside of a plane that day? Deja vu!

Seriously.

Calling this guy a disingenuous ass is an insult to disingenuous asses all around the world.

We’ve been saying that for years.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Every.

Time.

Totally the same.

*all the eye rolls*

***

