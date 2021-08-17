https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cant-miss-trump-join-hannity-tonight-discuss-bidens-complete-failure-afghanistan/

President Trump will join Sean Hannity tonight at 9 PM Eastern in an exclusive interview to discuss the current disaster in Afghanistan that was caused by Biden.

📺 Former President Trump on ‘Hannity’ tonight at 9PM ET Fox News Channel pic.twitter.com/vWFsiKRAh9 — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) August 17, 2021

The interview should be explosive and they will have plenty to talk about.

Trump has been more presidential the past few days than the fraud sitting in the oval office, by making daily statements to the American public while Sleepy-Joe hides under a rock at Camp David.

TRENDING: Taliban Tells Joe Biden to Withdraw All US Troops from Afghanistan by September 11 – The 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 Attacks

Biden briefly crawled out of his hole to address the disaster yesterday and predictably pointed a shaky finger at his predecessor.

Trump was having none of it and smacked him down almost immediately.

Tune into Fox News @ 9PM EST!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

