https://www.faithwire.com/2021/08/16/christian-teacher-who-quit-over-equity-policies-says-her-courage-came-by-the-grace-of-god/

A Christian teacher who quit her job over her school district’s focus on “equity” trainings and critical race theory is saying her courage came as a result of her “walk with the Lord.”

LISTEN TO OUR DISCUSSION OF THIS AND MORE ON TODAY’S PODCAST:

Laura Morris, a now-former teacher from Lucketts Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia, made headlines last week when she very publicly quit her job during a school board meeting in Loudoun County.

At the time, she told the members of the school board she no longer wanted to serve as a “cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas” on her young students.

Morris appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” late last week.

“It was a very hard decision to come to,” she told host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Thursday, telling the anchor she regrets “leaving behind” her students and her colleagues. “It’s been a life-changing experience and I’m just honored and I’m humbled by it all.”

In response to Carlson describing her as “brave,” Morris said she didn’t feel the characterization was accurate, telling the host, “This was all done by the grace of God — the protection I’ve had, the provision I’ve had since doing what I did, just the courage to get up and do it.”

“It’s from my walk with the Lord,” she continued. “And, as far as the impact on the students, I’ve received so many texts, so many emails from families of students that I’ve taught in the past, and they’re just so happy for me that I made the decision that I did, because they know it was what was right for me and they’re so with me. There’s so much support.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Morris referred to one email from a man who wrote to her, “It’s been said that one candle can illuminate a thousand others without diminishing its own illumination.”

“I was so moved by those words, because I never would have thought of myself in that position, but I don’t feel at all diminished by what’s happened,” she said. “In fact, I feel the amazing blessings of God just pouring out on me from what has happened. And I’m so excited that what I did and said might spark others, might illuminate in others the desire to put some action to their words.”

She went on to say that words, though, are not enough to turn the tide.

“There’s a lot of words going around right now in counties — people are upset on both sides, there’s a lot of opinions flying around,” Morris said. “And I’m just noticing more and more that that doesn’t seem to be changing things. But when people do something bold, when people put action to their words, actions speak louder than words, and that seems to be captivating people.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

