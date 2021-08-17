https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/cnn-chief-legal-analyst-dont-prosecute-donald-trump-what-he-did-was-not-a-crime/

CNN Chief Legal Analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, writes in his new column that Attorney General Merrick Garland should not prosecute former President Donald Trump and that “what he did was not a crime”:

And he says there’s no reason to even open a criminal investigation:

To which I’d respond: not so fast. It’s one thing to describe the former president’s behavior as disgraceful and wrong – and I’d share that view – but quite another to argue that Trump should be criminally prosecuted. Based on the available evidence, there is no basis to prosecute Trump and little reason even to open a criminal investigation.

Yes, this is the same guy who was caught on a Zoom videoconference with his colleagues at the New Yorker allegedly pleasuring himself:

Needless to say, libs aren’t happy right now:

Boy, we bet CNN is sure glad they put him back on the air now.

