The following contains editorial content which is the opinion of the author.

Hasta la vista, baby. That’s what a Florida company has said to former California Gov. and terribly horrendous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger after he criticized Americans who are hesitant to receive a vaccination of an experimental drug that is still under emergency authorization.

So REDCON1, a nutritional supplement company in Boca Raton decided to cut ties with Schwarzenegger’s “Arnold Classic,” a fitness competition to be held in Columbus, OH., on Sept. 25.

By way of providing some background, according to the New York Post, Schwarzenegger was on a CNN panel with Trump hater and former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council Alex Vindman and Bianna Golodryga discussing COVID-19 policy and alleged “misinformation.”

Schwarzenegger said:

“There is a virus here—it kills people, and the only way we prevent it [apparently not necessarily] is get vaccinated, get masks, do social distancing, wash your hands all the time, and not to just think about ‘Well by freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.” [emphasis added]

“Screw your freedom?” How about this? Screw you, Arnold.

The “Terminator” continued:

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask—but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. You are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

Schwarzenegger then made the absurd comparison to his experience as a bodybuilder and equated that to COVID guidance, even though the so-called “guidance” has flip-flopped more than a fish out of water.

“There’s no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year after year.”

Yeah, and they still constantly get it wrong.

Schwarzenegger then demanded that the American people listen to so-called “experts” like St. Anthony of Fauci, who has changed guidance on issues such as masks no less than probably half-a-dozen times, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which has about the same track record.

In an absolutely absurd comparison, Schwarzenegger then made the following ridiculous analogy:

“We put the traffic light at the intersection, so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident,” he said. “You cannot say, ‘No one is going [to] tell me that I’m going to stop here at this traffic light here, I’m going to go right through it.’ Yeah, then you kill someone else and then it is our doing.

“You cannot go not put the mask on because when you breathe you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die.”

Such a drama queen.

You see, the problem with Schwarzenegger and the COVID porn mafia is they believe that this virus can be completely eradicated. That is extremely unlikely to happen, as few if any respiratory viruses have ever been completely eradicated.

The chances that this one, which has shown a propensity to continually mutate, will do so is a fool’s errand.

In a Facebook post, REDCON1 was having none of it. Then noted that over the years, they have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars being one of the top sponsors of the event. However Schwarzenegger’s rhetoric telling vaccine opponents to “screw your freedoms” was too much.

“It’s with a heavy heart and some genuine sadness, that REDCON1 has decided to discontinue any and all support for the Arnold Classic and the other Arnold related events around the world.

…

“Anyone who says ‘screw your freedoms’ is un-American, and REDCON11 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand. We support freedom of choice.

“We DO NOT want Arnold censored or cancelled. We just can’t support his opinion with our dollars. Thank you for understanding.”

This is an outstanding, patriotic, liberty-loving company. We ask you to support their exercising their right to address Schwarzenegger with their wallets. Arnold is entitled to express his ignorant opinion and REDCON1 is entitled to answer that ignorance with their feet.

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger stuck his nose into the political arena recently. In January he addressed the Jan. 6 Capitol siege:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week’s attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

—

PORTLAND, OR – The classic 1990 film Kindergarten Cop was aimed to be played at a drive-in film festival in Portland this week – which makes sense since the movie was filmed in Astoria, Oregon.

But then, the film festival cut it from the screening schedule, coincidentally right after some author claimed that the movie promoted the “school to prison pipeline.”

This tweet by a Portland author got exactly one like and one retweet and yet the NW Film Center actually canceled their screening of Kindegarten Cop https://t.co/J7kEzpomNG pic.twitter.com/5sdkjxapxH — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) August 4, 2020

No – this isn’t a joke. Someone actually said that online.

Apparently, Kindergarten Cop really wound-up Portland-based author Lois Leveen. For those who aren’t familiar with Leveen’s work (which is likely anyone who isn’t one of her 535 followers on Twitter), she’s the author of Juliet’s Nurse and The Secrets Of Mary Bowser.

Outside of those two amazing contributions to American literature (insert sarcasm), Leveen also took to Twitter once she realized that a Portland drive-in theater dared to show the family comedy Kindergarten Cop:

“What’s so funny about school-to-prison pipeline? Kindergarten Cop-Out: Tell [NW Film Center] there’s nothing fun in cops traumatizing kids. National reckoning on overpolicing is a weird time to revive Kindergarten Cop. [In real life], we are trying to end the school-to-prison pipeline.”

So…did she even see the movie?

Because I believe Kindergarten Cop is about a detective who goes undercover as a teacher to gain information on a drug kingpin, then finds out that his suspect is trying to track down and harm his ex-wife and her son, and the detective protects them from this criminal and serial abuser.

Now, what kind of person would watch Kindergarten Cop, and make comparisons to the school-to-prison pipeline theory?

Oh wait…yup, that picture pretty much explains it all.

And Leveen’s Twitter bio (which now all her tweets are “protected”) also states the following:

“Award-winning author of The Secrets of Mary Bowser and Juliet’s Nurse. Educator. Historian. Bicyclist. Lover of leopard print. she/her.”

Not surprising she couldn’t stand up for her own thoughts…her own STUPID THOUGHTS. — The Peon Princess 🇺🇸❤️✌🏻 (@thepeonprincess) August 5, 2020

Whatever her award was, this author couldn’t identify – outside of her blasting her author’s bio everywhere that claims she’s an award winning author. Perhaps it was for being a “joyless scold”, as someone took the liberty to change her Wikipedia page to cite her as such.

To make thing more dramatic, Leveen actually compared Kindergarten Cop to “Birth of a Nation.” As in, the movie that featured people in Klan garb and had actors in blackface:

“It’s true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun. They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions.”

Now that is just getting silly.

Can anyone reasonably assign a racist scene, plot line, or speck of dialogue from Kindergarten Cop that “feeds racist assumptions”?

All the film showcased was some cheeky jokes, a quirky plot, and Arnold Schwarzenegger engaging in a role that was the antithesis of the typical tropes he previously portrayed in Hollywood (which was part of the ongoing gag of the film).

But, when someone on a social justice mission embarks on a quest in Portland, then Portlandiers seem to bend the knee to the invoking of the black lives matter mantra, when summoned by a middle-aged white women, here to defend the virtue of black Americans.

According to some “overwhelming demand” to play a documentary twice, they removed the screening of Kindergarten Cop:

“Due to overwhelming demand, the Northwest Film Center has added a second showing of John Lewis: Good Trouble to the Cinema Unbound Drive-In at Zidell Yards…The additional showing on August 6 replaces Kindergarten Cop, which had been chosen for its importance in Oregon filmmaking history.”

Now, the NWFC claims that Leveen’s comments had zero to do with them taking Kindergarten Cop off the screening schedule. It was solely because many clamored that they wanted to see a documentary on two different occasions.

We are battling over the very soul of our country. We are fighting for our families. And we’re on the brink of losing America.

Think about this for a minute.

While you were fighting over who among you was more “woke” and which company to boycott … we lost our country.

While you were arguing with coworkers over who would leave the country first if Trump/Biden were elected, the “American Dream” perished.

Don’t believe me? Then perhaps ALL is lost. And I can prove it all to you through the eyes of a child.

The screens around our house in the past couple of weeks stand in stark contrast to what’s in front of them. The television … the laptops … the iPads … the cell phones … filled with images of the riots. The violence. The hatred. Just a few months ago, when everyone was working from home – or unemployed – signs were put up around the community thanking police. People cheered and put out Tweets and Facebook images of first responders doing “birthday parades” for little kids. Now, angry Americans are taking over police departments, shooting cops, pelting them with bricks and bottles of urine and demanding that we abolish them. The images are on certain channels – others ensure you just see the “peaceful protestors”. Broadcast on the same tv stations are the sounds of tone-deaf leaders. Of anger. Of hatred. Of hurt. Of fear. Of race-baiting, dividing rhetoric and alienation. In front of those screens run our little daughters. They are the greatest blessings a young family can have. Filled with innocence, love, joy and our hopes for the future. What brought a lull in that media noise? Hearing our pastor give a sermon. He usually preaches about love. Faith. Hope. But there was a different dynamic in this message. There was a different energy. This time, he talked about the end of times. He’s far from being an alarmist. Just the opposite. But this particular service, he spoke deeply and heavily about being prepared. “For we know not the hour … ” He wasn’t trying to frighten people. But he also understood that he couldn’t be tone-deaf to the deep concerns of his flock. It’s hard not to be afraid. It’s hard not to have an underlying anxiety. It’s hard not to wonder and pray over whether your children will have the same opportunities you did. Growing up, I paid close attention in history class. And I’ve always felt a very deep sense of patriotism. I’ve always felt great respect for my country and believed that if, God forbid, we ever faced World War III, America would once again triumph. Perhaps my fear, and the anxiety of so many others, is that we were wrong. We were wrong because of one simple line that I believe may have been written wrong. It should have read, “One Nation, Divisible After All.” Have we ever faced a time when our country was so polarized? Have we ever faced enemies so dangerous? Have we ever been on such a precipice that a frightening and painful energy radiated through each of us, tying us together in some disturbing, unifying, powerful and yet simultaneously divisive way? I’m angered to see that we live in a country where we have gone soft. We’ve become hypocrites, and we’ve become pansies. We forget that our grandfathers stormed beaches to protect freedom. Instead, we demand that the freedom now come in the form of a shelter from hearing words we don’t like. Our friends and family alienate us because of who we vote for. We try and put companies out of business because how DARE they not support the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter. We doxx people and put their families in danger because they dare to support law enforcement. We don’t question it when ‘leaders’ tell us to stay away from church. Stay away from family. Stay away from friends. Wear a mask. Don’t worry about not having a job. And we don’t bat an eye as the country rapidly marches – or rather sprints – towards the socialism that’s the destruction of a nation. We give out trophies to kids who come in 8th place. Eighth freaking place. And then we let them take over part of an entire city – Seattle – and play house, allowing rapes and murders to happen in the city while police are kept out. We dig up the graves of people who have been dead for a hundred-plus years because they had something to do with the Confederate flag, and that offends someone NOW. Then we destroy statues and give “get out of jail free” passes to the people who did it. LITERALLY get out of jail free passes. We have celebrities and politicians starting funds to bail criminals out of prison. We allow politicians to hijack the country and spend our tax dollars chasing their personal agenda of impeaching a President simply because they don’t like him. Then we have the party that’s supposedly the same as the President who sit around silently while the country burns. It seems as if both parties forgot what they were supposed to be doing and whom they are supposed to be representing. We pick sides and parties and teams and defend them to the ends of the Earth, ignoring the facts, pointing the fingers and hoping someone else will cover the cost of our skyrocketing and borderline pointless health insurance. We talk about the number of homeless vets who we have to feed and clothe and house when it’s convenient for us to leverage them like pawns in a game – yet tomorrow, so many will forget to feed and clothe and house them. We ignore the simple facts about our dangerously open borders and the lack of a vetting process for refugees, then we stand in horror as ISIS attacks and we ask our politicians how they could have let this happen. And then, of course, we put a fast lane in for more to cross the border. We put in place more gun laws to prevent the bad guys from doing bad things. Because for some reason, we believe that bad guys give a damn about laws and that giving them an open shooting range on a military base or school campus will somehow protect our citizens. But then we completely ignore the massive problem of mental health in this country. We’re more worried about the tool than we are the person. Hell – not only do we ignore the problem of mental health – we double down on it but crashing our economy, putting millions out of work and then confine them to their homes. We cry out that police are our enemies … and then we beg them to protect us from the likes of ISIS. We are talking about DEFUNDING police while telling them that they do a lousy job training. Because the solution to that is making sure they have less money, right? We have a massive audience talking about ABOLISHING police. Let that sink in. We celebrate court rulings with rainbow flags that speak volumes about how far we’ve come and how inclusive we are as Americans … then we tell our neighbors to remove their American flags and stop saying “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Hanukkah” because it offends us. We send billions of dollars overseas to help the homeless in impoverished and war-torn nations while we cut the funding for our own food banks and homeless programs. We get into fistfights about “under-inflated balls” while gorging ourselves on beer and wings at football games … while millions of Americans wonder how they’re going to pay their mortgage and put food on the table for their families. We fight tooth and nail over whether someone dying of stage four pancreatic cancer should be allowed to use medical marijuana while drugs like heroin are running rampant in our schools. Schools that apparently kids will have to wear masks in, if they ever reopen. We teach kids that there should be no boys section or girls section at the store, but our kids notice that we won’t sit down with our neighbor for a beer because they have a different skin color and we’re too busy fighting over what is and isn’t racism. We hold massive rallies demanding $15/hour for flipping burgers … but we sit quietly on the sidelines when our men and women protecting our country who make $11/hour aren’t getting paid because Congress is debating their funding. We’re told if you go to a protest over the government shutting down your business, you’ll be arrested because it’s a health threat. We’re told if you go to a Trump rally, you don’t care about making people sick. We’re told if you go to a violent riot and torch buildings, you’re a social justice warrior. We’re terribly focused on what matters to us as individuals. Marriage. Cell phones. Birth control. On and on and on. We’re so worried about what matters to “me” that we forgot that in order for us to have a “me” … we have to first have an “us.” A safe “us.” A unified “us.” An “us” that can at least find some kind of middle ground. Tomorrow is a new day. So tonight, before bed, we pray … just a little harder, perhaps, than we’ve prayed before. We put our daughters to sleep and shut off the television. The internet. The phones. The iPads. All screens but the black and white monitor where we can see nothing but innocence. And for a moment, just one fleeting, precious moment, we’re once again one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. We hope you’ll join us in this journey, knowing that your membership is going to give a voice to those who have been silenced for so long. Click here to sign up. We will not be silenced. You shouldn’t be either. God bless you all, and God bless America. — Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

