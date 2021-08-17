https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/contractor-in-kabul-details-the-u-s-weapons-being-left-behind/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Contractor in Kabul details the weapons and gear being left behind at the airport. —> https://t.co/IXkCMZSTOs pic.twitter.com/4N4v1U6b1K — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2021

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases.

A U.S. defense official on Monday confirmed the Taliban’s sudden accumulation of U.S.-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and so spoke on condition of anonymity. The reversal is an embarrassing consequence of misjudging the viability of Afghan government forces — by the U.S. military as well as intelligence agencies — which in some cases chose to surrender their vehicles and weapons rather than fight.

Continue reading…

Weapons goldmine (photos)…