https://therightscoop.com/watch-contractor-in-afghanistan-shows-all-the-weapons-left-behind-by-us-at-the-kabul-airport/

A US Contractor in Afghanistan posted video of all the weapons, gear, and bulletproof trucks left behind by the US at the airport in Kabul:

Contractor in Kabul details the weapons and gear being left behind at the airport. —> https://t.co/IXkCMZSTOs pic.twitter.com/4N4v1U6b1K — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2021







There are tons of free AK’s and ammo for the taking. And I’m betting this only scratches the surface of all the equipment we abandoned to the Taliban as we made our hasty exit.

As a side note, I wonder how much a ticket to Kabul is right now….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

