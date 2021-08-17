https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cori-bush-scores-100000-book-deal/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Cori Bush, D-Mo., nabbed a book deal worth up to $100,000 before even finishing her first term in office. financial disclosure form shows that the Missouri congresswoman is receiving between $50,001 and $100,000 in a book advance from Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group.

Bush’s disclosure , which was filed last Friday, noted that the book advance was “reviewed and approved by the House Committee on Ethics” in advance. The title of the book is “The Cori Chronicles.”

Continue reading…