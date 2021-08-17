https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/crocodile-donnie-dad-at-a-birthday-party-saves-animal-handler-from-an-alligator-video/

Donnie Wiseman, a guest at a birthday party at the Scales and Tales reptile and bird entertainment venue in Salt Lake City, Utah is being hailed as a hero today after he literally wrestled an alligator that had chomped down on the hand of one of the reptile’s handler:

Wiseman is now being called “Crocodile Donnie” after the Paul Hogan character “Crocodile Dundee” and it is the most fitting tribute ever. Have a watch:



That is, quite possibly, the best video of the year:

