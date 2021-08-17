https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/soon-be-ex-governor-cuomo-files-retirement-new-york?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Soon to be ex-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has officially filed for retirement, which the Office of the State Comptroller says will go into effect on Sept 1.

According to current New York law, the disgraced governor will be eligible to receive a state pension of as much as $50,000 annually. Some state lawmakers are attempting to enact legislation that removes pension benefits of individuals convicted of impeachment charges, though Cuomo avoided impeachment proceedings by resigning last week.

He is set to leave office by next week.

However, he still faces possible criminal charges related to the sexual harassment allegations, which ultimately led to his resignation, and a slew of accusations pertaining to the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers in state-run nursing homes during the outset of the pandemic.

Cuomo continues to deny any wrongdoing.

