“Squad” member and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib collected up to $50,000 in rent payments last year, as she was publicly lambasting landlords and supporting an eviction moratorium that continues to harm property owners.

In an annual financial statement released earlier this month, Tlaib, of Michigan, disclosed she earned $15,000 to $50,000 on Detroit rental property.

She, meanwhile, repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting struggling Americans from landlords and other bill collectors over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early in the pandemic but a moratorium on evictions for those who could prove economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. The Biden administration recently extended the moratorium.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also member of the Squad, the House Democrats’ most progressive wing, collected as much as $15,000 in rental income through a property she owns in Boston, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

She has previously condemned landlords attempting to collect rent during the pandemic, saying it is “literally a matter of life and death.”

The Squad previously introduced legislation to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic, but would require the federal government to reimburse landlords for lost rent during the pandemic – so their personal profits would remain untouched, at the expense of taxpayers.

