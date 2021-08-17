https://www.oann.com/developing-southern-mexico-key-aim-of-u-s-talks-ebrard-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=developing-southern-mexico-key-aim-of-u-s-talks-ebrard-says



FILE PHOTO: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he meets with members of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to seek consensus on how to overcome the economic and social crises gripping Venezuela, in Mexico City, Mexico August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

August 17, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure and creating economic opportunities in Central America will also be central to the agenda.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

