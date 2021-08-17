https://www.unz.com/aanglin/andrew-mccabe-says-that-asking-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-is-a-terrorist-threat/

Everything is getting way, way out of control.

Donald Trump is now talking a lot about Ashli Babbitt, and the way the media/intelligence establishment are responding is difficult to process, even for me.

Andrew McCabe just went on TV to defend the cop who murdered Ashli, and to denounce Donald Trump for saying he shouldn’t have done that.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on Thursday blasted former President Donald Trump for “threatening law enforcement” in calling for “justice” against the Capitol Police officer who killed insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt on January 6. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” McCabe told anchor Jim Acosta that Trump’s comments regarding the Capitol Police were “incredibly dangerous.” “We know this for a fact. It is not something we are theorizing about,” he said. “We have seen before the impact that the president’s words have on his most die-hard and emotional supporters.” He added: “We have seen an attempted bombing plot by a domestic extremist who was arrested some years ago who said he was following the directions of President Trump. We all saw the insurrectionists on January 6th acting what many of them had said, they thought they were following his direction.” In a Wednesday statement, Trump lauded Babbitt, who was killed by a law-enforcement officer as she attempted to climb through a broken window to access the Speaker’s Lobby during the Capitol riot. “I spoke to the wonderful mother and husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should have never pulled the trigger of his gun,” Trump said. “We know who he is. If this happened to the ‘other side,’ there would be riots all over America, and yet there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side.” He added: “The Radical Left haters cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!”



I’m not even going to do “but I thought all cops were evil racists tho?”

We are way, way beyond Fox News snark now, folks.

Really – I can’t even believe this is real.

Andrew McCabe being on TV at allis actually difficult to process, but CNN bringing him on to defend Ashli Babbitt’s killer in such explicit terms, to say that attempting to hold the murderer accountable for his actions, is a “threat” – it’s just totally beyond the pale.

I’m telling you plainly, as someone who has been involved in this for a long time: what is going on right now does not feel real to me. It feels surreal or maybe hyperreal, something like an acid trip or a lucid dream.

It’s two fold, what gets me: how bold it is and how fast it is moving.

If they were going to come out and condemn Trump for saying that the cop who murdered an unarmed protester should have to answer for those actions, they easily could have used someone other than McCabe. The only reason they would use McCabe would be to terrorize you on purpose.

But it gets way worse.

As mentioned above, Trump met with Ashli’s mother.

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace brought on a DHS official and discussed the fact that Trump had “met with the mother of a domestic terrorist” – and compared white people to Moslem terrorists.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “On the ex-president’s statement. I have been grappling with how to cover it without amplifying it. The ex-president met with the mother, Ashley Babbitt. I want to ask you if you agree with Officer Hodges, who was one of the four Capitol police officers who testified before the 1/6 Select Committee investigating the insurrection that the insurrectionists were domestic terrorists.” Former Trump administration DHS official Miles Taylor said, “Yeah, in fact, I agree unequivocally.” Wallace said, “Can you fathom an example of a politician of another party meeting with the mother of a domestic terrorist and the other party really just sort of shrugging it off? Where are we? I mean, where are we in our politics that the ex-president, inciting violent extremism, meets with the mother of, by your definition and by Officer Hodges, the mother of a terrorist, and everyone kind of shrugs it off?” Taylor said, “You were there in the Bush years. Could you imagine that President Bush had met with either the widow or mother of a jihadist that had killed American troops or was trying to kill American troops? It would have been an absolute political scandal of epic proportions.” He added, “It is the equivalent of going to meet with someone who was trying to attack our democracy ourselves. The mother of someone who was trying to attack democracy ourselves itself. Politicizing this issue.” Taylor concluded, “What this does is it leads to radicalization of more people who could potentially pose a threat because it legitimizes that sort of civil disorder and conduct.”



I can’t find the video because I can’t find any videos anymore on this new internet, but Tucker played the clip – it’s at 25:50.

The entire Jewish media is just openly labeling white people as “domestic terrorists.” They’ve gone full apeshit with it. It’s the top story on every news site that DHS is saying that people who are opposed to the coronavirus measures or the 2020 election are Islamic terrorists and need to be killed.

This goes beyond simply justifying the murder of Ashli Babbitt, which would be one thing. But they don’t have to even do that. They can just as easily not talk about it.

The purpose of justifying the murder of Ashli Babbitt is to establish that Americans who disagree with the Democrat Party can be killed, simply for the fact of their disagreement. If holding a protest against the government is “terrorism,” then it is the ideas that are not only illegal ideas, but ideas of violence which must be met with bullets.

They are building up a narrative designed to justify a slaughter. This is happening right in front of you. It’s happening right now, and it is happening fast.

If I hear another boomer or millennial say “oh well, I think we’ve still got a few years before things get really bad,” I’m going to snap. I just can’t even take it anymore.

Listen up, retard: you do not have a few more years.

This is happening right now.

Right now.

They are out on TV, aggressively saying that you are a terrorist and they have a right to kill you. They are bringing on disgraced, corrupt intelligence officials and presenting them as moral people, and saying that you are the terrorist and they have to kill you.

This narrative wouldn’t be so shocking if they’d taken a year or two to roll it out, but they didn’t.

They established the junta in Washington after January 6, then started talking about “extremism” the “QAnon threat.” Then, at some point in the last two weeks, they started calling us all terrorists and openly equivocating us with Islamic terrorists.

Get your shit together, quickly – because if you are still in a city when the leaves start changing colors, every day of your life is going to be spent waiting for the goon squad to throw a black bag over your head, throw you in the back of a van, and haul you off to a secret prison to be tortured by trannies.

That’s gay torture, buddy.

You’ll be thinking about your mom and dad, your childhood, locked in some box between sessions. Maybe they’ll eventually let you out onto the streets, after years, when your mind is completely broken and you’ve submitted to being vaxxed and turning into a tranny.

Or maybe you’ll die during their “interrogation” and be thrown in an unmarked grave.

This is now.

This is real life.

All of those horror stories of what the Jews did in Eastern Europe are coming to your city, with this Virus Law meaning you cannot resist any of it. When everyone is locked in their houses in this coming lockdown, it will be nothing to pick you up and throw you in a van.

This is not a drill.

This. Is. Happening.

You need to get out of the city, into a rural small town setting where people voted Trump, praise Jesus, and have a lot of guns.

We lost.

It’s over.

Run.

