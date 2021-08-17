http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vXeKqknhdPk/

Actress Mae Whitman, joining the growing sexual identify announcement trend among Hollywood celebrities, is “proud and happy” to come out as pansexual, meaning Whitman is romantically attracted to anyone, regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, a man who identifies as a woman, or a woman who identifies as a man.

Whitman is known for her roles on the Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Arrested Development, NBC’s Parenthood and most recently NBC’s Good Girls.

She praised the Disney Channel’s animated series The Owl House — in which she voices one of the show’s characters — for its LGBTQ+ representation. “Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House,” Whitman wrote. “Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up.”

“Queer representation is [so so so] important — keep it up world!”

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the actress shared a link to an explainer about pansexuality for those who might be confused.

I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,) For more https://t.co/D2rwslVMm8 https://t.co/bnzkK88Tya — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Whitman is the latest star to publicly declare herself a pansexual — a trend that is sweeping the entertainment industry.

Other celebrities include actress-singers Demi Lovato and JoJo Siwa, models Cara Delevingne and Lottie Moss, and Crazy, Stupid, Love star Analeigh Tipton.

Another celebrity trend is Hollywood celebs changing their pronouns. After coming out as pansexual earlier this year, Lovato added that she is now nonbinary and would be going by using they/them pronouns.

Although, the pop star apparently ran into some trouble in July, admitting that she sometimes forgets which pronouns she has decided to use.

Tipton also says that she now goes by the pronouns, “they/them.”

