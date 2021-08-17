https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dont-talk-neighbors-new-zealand-enters-nationwide-lockdown-one-covid-case-video/

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand went into a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after ONE PERSON tested positive for Covid-19.

People scrambled to stock up on food and flooded supermarkets on Tuesday.

Far-left Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told New Zealanders not to talk to each other after the country’s first Covid case in 6 months was reported.

“Don’t talk to your neighbors. Please, keep to your bubbles,” Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference.

“We only get one chance,” she added. “The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard.”

“We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly.”

VIDEO:

New Zealand is on nationwide lockdown due to 1 single case of COVID-19 “Don’t talk to your neighbors. Please, keep to your bubbles,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells the public. pic.twitter.com/IHOefCYNDv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

According to Reuters, Auckland, the city where the Covid-infected man lives, will be locked down for at least a week.

The rest of New Zealand will be locked down for 3 days.

