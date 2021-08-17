https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/ex-nfl-player-jay-cutler-opposes-mask-mandates-may-run-for-tennessee-school-board/

Newsmax: Former NFL player Jay Cutler has signified that he could make a run at a Tennessee school board seat, citing his opposition to mask mandates.

Cutler, who once played for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, mentioned he could run for a spot on the Williamson County Board of Education.

In responding to a tweet that mentions “doctors, parents call for masks in Williamson County Schools ahead of COVID-19 meeting,” Cutler wrote: “Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs.”

After that tweet, Cutler wrote again, asking: “How do you run for school board ? I need this info.”

That tweet was then followed by Cutler adding: “Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me.”

“August of 2024,” he wrote, “I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today.”

The former football star had posted on Twitter that he would be filming a commercial for Uber Eats, but due to a conflict over masks, Cutler responded that he lost that endorsement.

“Views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend,” he tweeted.

