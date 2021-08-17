https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/08/17/face-mask-mandate-fails-miserably-in-florida-school-district-as-5500-students-forced-into-isolation-or-quarantine/

Face diapers don’t work, especially for children who are often in close contact with each other at school. Thankfully, Covid-19 is as close to being innocuous as a “deadly” disease can be for school-aged children, so there really isn’t much for parents to be concerned about.

These facts have had a challenging time penetrating the dense skulls of school board members across the country. Face mask mandates are still being implemented by school districts to the chagrin of many parents and students.

A school district in Florida should be learning the hard way what the science has been telling us all along, that face mask mandates are not effective in stopping or even slowing the spread of Covid-19. But their school board seems prepared to double down on their failures by implementing even more draconian mandates for the sake of justifying their authoritarian dreams. According to Mimi Nguyen Ly from our news partners at The Epoch Times:

A school district in Florida revealed Monday that more than 5,500 students, as well as more than 300 employees, are in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

Hillsborough County School Board, based in Tampa, announced on Monday that as of 7 a.m., at least 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation or quarantine.

The figures mark an increase of about 1,100 students from Aug. 13, when Hillsborough County Public Schools announced that 4,477 were in quarantine or isolation.

The school district oversees more than 200,000 enrollments, spanning more than 200 elementary, middle, and high schools, including in Tampa. It has more than 23,000 employees.

The board said Monday it will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon among its members to “discuss the latest district COVID-19 impact” and “the best way to mitigate against the spread of the virus, up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff.”

The board added that it will allow for one hour of public comment.

Isolation applies to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, while quarantine applies to those who have had a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The period of isolation or quarantine is typically two weeks.

The school district doesn’t require students who have been vaccinated to quarantine after they had a close contact with a COVID-19 case, unless they develop symptoms.

Hillsborough County currently requires that students wear masks. Parents have the option to opt out by filling out a form for their child.

Debates have raged since Pandemic Panic Theater began over how effective face masks can be. If they’re effective, why not make them optional since anyone living in fear can wear one 24/7 if they choose? If they’re not effective, what’s the point of reducing oxygen intake? Despite the science, the school board seemed to indicate when they announced the mandate that they didn’t really see much of a difference between making face masks optional and forcing parents to apply to have their kids opted out. According to BayNews9:

Superintendent Addison Davis stated in a press release on Saturday that the face masks are a “mitigation measure” for the start of the school year.

“While the outcome may be the same whether we make face coverings optional or required with an opt-out, we believe this decision continues to illustrate that Hillsborough County Public Schools takes public safety seriously. We want to ensure we are doing all we can to help community-wide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he stated.

In America’s education system, “follow the science” has been replaced by “follow the irrational fear.” Any school board that mandates ineffective and unnecessary face mask mandates should be expelled.

