Jenna Ellis has been temporarily suspended from Twitter after she criticised a plan from the Biden administration to bring in tens of thousands of “refugees” from Afghanistan.

As the Taliban have marched in to take Kabul, Jacqui Heinrich, the White House Correspondent for Fox News, tweeted a thread confirming that the Biden administration’s Department of Defense is getting ready to take in up to 30,000 “refugees” from Afghanistan into the United States, holding them on military installations, such as Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and Fort Bliss in Texas. “We want to have capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for potential of tens of thousands,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby informed Heinrich.

Jenna Ellis, the former senior advisor and legal counsel for President Trump, reacted to news on Twitter, where she argued that taking in tens of thousands of “refugees” from Afghanistan could be dangerous. “So Biden is literally bringing in terrorists,” Ellis tweeted, including the hashtag #IMPEACHBIDENNOW. Ellis was then temporarily suspended by Twitter for allegedly violating their rules regarding “hateful conduct,” which says that users must not “promote violence against, threaten, or harass” people based on a number of identities, including race, national origin, religious affiliation, or disability.

“So the left can call Trump supporters terrorists and insurrectionists, but we can’t tweet facts and say that the Taliban is a terrorist group and Biden’s indiscriminate border policy will necessarily include some terrorists?” Ellis said to Seth Dillon of the Bablyon Bee. National File has reached out to Twitter regarding the comments from Ellis on the Afghanistan “refugees”, and queried exactly which part of their terms of service she had broke. Twitter did not respond before publication. Ellis is currently refusing to delete the post, meaning her 12 hour suspension will not start counting down until she does.

Many pictures have emerged of those fleeing from Kabul, including one of 640 Afghanis piled into a US Globemaster C17, which is more than 5 times its passenger limit. Others have not been so lucky, with videos showing Afghan civilians clinging to one USAF plane as it takes off, and then plummeting to their deaths as the plane climbs up to the sky.

As National File reported, shortly after Joe Biden issued a 18 minute speech attempting to justify his widely criticized and problematic Afghanistan withdrawal that has resulted in American lives being placed in danger at the hands of the Taliban, President Donald Trump issued a statement in response, arguing that the problem was not the fact that America left Afghanistan, but that it was done in a “grossly incompetent” manner. This was echoed by British student Miles Routledge, who is currently stuck in Kabul, and told National File the withdrawal was a total “cock up.”

