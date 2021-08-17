https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568274-fbi-assisting-in-investigation-of-colorado-voting-machine-logins-in

The FBI has joined a Colorado district attorney office’s investigation into how voting machine login information wound up on a QAnon-affiliated video, CNN reports.

Courtney Bernal, an FBI spokesperson for the Denver field office, told CNN that the agency is assisting Mesa ​County district attorney Dan Rubinstein’s office “on the forensic review and analysis of county voting systems to determine if there was a potential federal criminal violation.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) launched an investigation last week into photos that appeared to show passwords for Dominion Voting Systems software specific to Mesa County’s voting system posted online. The photos were posted on a QAnon-affiliated Telegram channel as well as on a conservative blog.

Dominion told The Hill that the company is also “fully cooperating with authorities on this matter.”

Griswold blamed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, accusing her of bringing a “non employee” to a meeting where voting machine credentials were visible. The meeting in question was a “trustee build,” described as a routine meeting between county and state officials to update voting machine software, CNN reports.

“I think this is troubling for the entire state of Colorado, to have someone in a trusted position, literally trusted to protect democracy, allow this type of situation to occur,” Griswold said last week. “To be very clear, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder allowed a security breach and, by all evidence at this point, assisted it.”

A video posted on Telegram claimed that the individual who provided the login information was a Dominion employee. Dominion told CNN that the individual was no longer employed at the company.

