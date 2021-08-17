https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fbi-told-informant-whitmer-kidnapping-case-lie-frame-innocent-man-delete-text-messages/

The Governor Whitmer kidnapping case, which we now know was comprised of virtually all FBI agents and informants took another devastating hit.

Michael Hills, an attorney for Brandon Caserta, one of the six defendants, produced text messages showing an FBI field agent telling an informant to lie, frame an innocent man and delete text messages.

This is why federal prosecutors are refusing to hand over text messages and laptops from FBI informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case.

Hills requested the government hand over all communications between “Dan” and the FBI.

TRENDING: Taliban Tells Joe Biden to Withdraw All US Troops from Afghanistan by September 11 – The 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 Attacks

MLive reported:

The attorney for one of six men indicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday, Aug. 13 that an FBI special agent told an informant to lie and to delete text messages between them. Defense attorneys want to review communication between informants as well as their conversations with the FBI. Hills sought cellphone data of Dan, along with FBI special agents, Henrik Impola and Jayson Chambers. “These text messages indicate the F.B.I. was pushing their paid agent to actively recruit people into an overt act in furtherance of a conspiracy,” Hills wrote. “Counsel has found further text messages between (special agent) Impola and Dan indicating Dan should destroy his text messages and instruct Dan to lie and accuse an innocent 3rd party of being a federal agent spy to the founder of Wolverine Watchmen.” The Watchmen is a militia group whose members are allegedly tied to the kidnap plot. Hills said Dan told Impola the Watchman founder suspected him of being a federal agent. Dan said someone else vouched for him.

“The F.B.I is instructing a paid F.B.I. informant to lie and paint an innocent citizen as an undercover federal agent to a man they claim is the head of a domestic terrorist organization, who they claim is paranoid about being infiltrated by the feds, who they claim has bragged about tossing a Molotov cocktail into a police officer’s house,” Hills said. “This behavior, evidenced by the telephonic communication between F.B.I. handler Impola and Dan, casts a dark shadow over the credibility of this investigation and demonstrates the need for immediate disclosure as demanded.”

Screenshot of the text messages:

In the Governor Whitmer kidnapping case – Here is the text message from an FBI Agent to their informant telling him to “delete these” text messages. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQ05NC1WST — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 17, 2021

In October 2020, the FBI announced during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

We now know the FBI used at least 12 informants (with only 6 defendants) in the Michigan Whitmer kidnapping case and hatched the plot.

FBI informants/agents actually helped hatch the kidnapping plot which means there would be no conspiracy case without the FBI.

One FBI informant organized all the meetings early on and paid for hotel rooms and food to entice the patsies.

It is illegal for FBI informants to hatch plots and encourage violence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

