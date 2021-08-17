https://www.oann.com/feds-powell-not-certain-delta-outbreak-will-dent-recovery/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=feds-powell-not-certain-delta-outbreak-will-dent-recovery



FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

August 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

“COVID is still with us…and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while,” Powell said, but “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

