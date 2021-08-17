https://www.oann.com/feds-powell-not-certain-delta-outbreak-will-dent-recovery/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=feds-powell-not-certain-delta-outbreak-will-dent-recovery

FILE PHOTO: Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

August 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

“COVID is still with us…and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while,” Powell said, but “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...