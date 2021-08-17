https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-2003-senator-biden-says-alternative-to-nation-building-is-chaos/

Video surfaced Tuesday showing Joe Biden in 2003 defending “Nation Building” in Afghanistan; saying the alternative is “blood-thirsty warlords” and terrorists taking control of the country.

“In some parts of the administration, ‘Nation Building’ is still a dirty phrase. But the alternative to nation building is chaos. Chaos that churns out blood-thirsty warlords, drug traffickers and terrorists,” said then-Senator Biden.

“We’ve seen it happen in Afghanistan before, and I am quite fearful it may happen again,” he added. “Warlords, drugs, terrorists, the connection is clear as a bell.”

Nearly two decades later, President Biden is now presiding over the botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

A new poll from the Trafalgar Group shows a vast majority of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, raising serious new questions for Democrats heading into the highly contested midterm elections.

“When broken down by party, 48 percent of Democrats disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation, while almost 40 percent of those polled gave him positive marks,” reports The Hill.

“But the gap was much wider among Republicans: Nearly 89 percent said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing when it comes to Afghanistan, with only 7 percent saying they approve,” adds the outlet.

Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan https://t.co/Vp2G8sYGhU pic.twitter.com/gSxDkkWL31 — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2021

Watch Biden’s comments from 2003 above.

