President Joe Biden said just last month that a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was “not inevitable.” So, then, who was feeding him information that the Afghan army was ready for a complete U.S. troop withdrawal? Because the messy and rushed evacuation of Kabul, the easy Taliban takeover, and our abandonment of the Afghan people show this has been a massive failure.

Chief researcher Jason Buttrill — who was one of the first U.S. Marines to enter Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001 — joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to explain not only why the entire situation makes him incredibly frustrated, but why Team Biden should have “massive” resignations over this, too.

Watch the video clip from “The Glenn Beck Program” below:

