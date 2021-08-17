https://www.theepochtimes.com/fred-drenches-us-southeast-grace-again-a-tropical-storm_3952392.html

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it spread heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia. Flash flooding and mudslides were possible in mountainous areas as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic states.

No injuries have been reported from Fred, and fewer than 30,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm crashed ashore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred’s aftermath. Some schools and colleges in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia cancelled Tuesday’s in-person classes due to the storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia. Senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart said Tuesday that it could dump five to seven inches (13–18 centimeters) of rain into parts of Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas—and possibly up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in isolated spots, causing flash flooding in mountainous areas.

At least three apparent tornadoes touched down in Georgia: One hit Americus, in the southwestern part of the state, one hit a rural area of Meriwether County, between Atlanta and Columbus, and one hit Jeffersonville, near Macon, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm hit Americus around 1:30 a.m., knocking over trees, with some falling on houses, and downing power lines, WRBL-TV reported.

An Academy Sports warehouse near Jeffersonville was hit by another likely tornado before 6 a.m., with metal siding torn off the building, a semi truck trailer tipped over and Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum telling WMAZ-TV that eight boats were scattered around by the storm. Weather officials warned of a tornado in the Jeffersonville area as well.

Heavy rains drenched parts of metro Atlanta just before dawn Tuesday, snarling commutes. About two inches of rain was recorded in Atlanta and Macon, with more than an inch falling overnight in Augusta and Columbus.

Meanwhile, reconnaissance aircraft found Grace regained tropical cyclone strength early Tuesday. Grace lashed earthquake-damaged Haiti as a tropical depression on Monday, dumping up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain that pelted people huddling under improvised shelters in the aftermath of Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, now blamed for more than 1,400 deaths.

Grace had top sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and was headed west near 16 mph (26 kph), on a track between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica by Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters said it could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tropical storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had 50 mph (80 kph) winds and was expected to pass well south of Bermuda by Tuesday night, the hurricane center said.

The Associated Press

